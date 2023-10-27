WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/27 - Crown Jewel Contract Signing, John Cena & Bianca Belair Speak

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 27, 2023, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

With WWE Crown Jewel quickly approaching, Roman Reigns and LA Knight will put pen to paper and make their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the upcoming Premium Live Event official. Tensions between the two have been on the rise over the past few weeks, most recently coming face-to-face with each another during Reigns' last televised appearance on the October 13 episode of "SmackDown".

While on the subject of The Bloodline, it was announced earlier today that Solo Sikoa will be squaring off with John Cena on November 4 as a result of the issues between Cena and the stable over the past few weeks. In light of that, Cena has something on his mind to share.

Bianca Belair hadn't been seen on WWE television since late August, but made her return to programming last week when she saved Charlotte Flair from an attack at the hands of Damage CTRL after she unsuccessfully challenged IYO SKY for the Women's Championship. Tonight, Belair will be addressing the WWE Universe for the first time since.

Before he defends his United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Rey Mysterio will be joining forces with his LWO teammate Santos Escobar to take on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The four men are no strangers to one another, having met one another in the squared circle on a couple occasions including the September 22 episode of "SmackDown" and in a Six-Man tag team match at WWE Fastlane earlier this month.

Additionally, the aforementioned SKY, Jimmy Uso, and Bobby Lashley are slated to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.