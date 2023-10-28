Kurt Angle Provides New Health Update, Says He Still Needs Shoulder Surgery

Kurt Angle's Olympic and professional wrestling tenure have been sure to leave a mark on him over time — he did win a gold medal with a broken neck after all. The Hall of Famer detailed the latest of his ailments during "The Kurt Angle Show." He said that he will need shoulder surgery, and has tried stem cell treatment to no avail, before recounting his last doctor's check-up.

"I went to the doctor yesterday and now he wants me to wait until after I do my movie," he said, spilling the beans on his new project. "I wanted to do the surgery before I did the movie and he said, 'You can't because you're going to be out a whole year ... and plus if you end up injuring it in the movie after the surgery then you did the surgery for nothing, so do the movie first then do the surgery second.'"

Quizzed further on his movie, Angle revealed that it will be titled "The Ranch." He said it's being produced by Michael Tadross — formerly the EVP of Production for Paramount — and will co-star UFC legend Randy Couture. Angle said that he will be playing the role of the "scum bag brother" and he is really excited about it, pointing to working with Tadross as a big deal. As far as filming is concerned, he said that it had been up in the air due to his imminent surgery, and although he is now ready to start, the SAG-AFTRA strikes have put the brakes on. On a positive note, his doctor isn't concerned that acting could exacerbate his injury.

"The doctor said, 'You're not going to hurt it any worse, so don't worry about doing the movie. You'll be fine.'"