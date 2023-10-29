Vince McMahon Gives His Thoughts On Dana White, WWE HOFer The Undertaker Discusses Both

After considering each other to be competition for so long, history was made earlier this year when UFC and WWE merged to become TKO Group Holdings under Endeavor. The move also meant that Dana White and Vince McMahon would become colleagues, bringing two promotional powerhouses under the same umbrella. McMahon opened up on his and White's working relationship during an interview with "MMA Junkie," taking exception to the suggestion he had worked against White in any way.

"Please. I don't do business that way; I don't bust anybody's chops... Unless they get in the way," McMahon said. He added his belief that White is a really good guy and affirmed that they get along well. He finished saying, "We're good partners and good businessmen. [If] you're a good businessman, you get along."

McMahon also denied claims he had given Dana White the cheap seats at WWE WrestleMania with a laugh. The Undertaker was by McMahon's side and had a chance to share his insight into the relationship between the promoters. The "Deadman" said that he finds the pairing hilarious, pointing to how similar they are. He added that they say what's on their minds, are both really good businessmen, and are devoted to getting the best for each of their brands. McMahon got the last word in, declaring he was the better of the pair, to which The Undertaker laughed and agreed.

