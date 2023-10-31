Kurt Angle Calls WWE Attitude Era Star 'Most Underrated Wrestler Of All Time'

The Attitude Era featured a packed roster filled with major stars with big personalities, which meant that some wrestlers went under the radar. One star that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle rates highly from that period is Tajri, whom he described as one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time.

Tajiri managed to be very serious at points in his career, however, the era he was in demanded a lot of personality, which the "Japanese Buzzsaw" was able to showcase, particularly during his tag team run with William Regal.

"This kid oozed charisma, okay. He didn't speak English but you could understand him and you knew by his facials what he meant," he said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "This is why he did a lot of stuff like the Halloween party, he was a character on the party because they knew that he could make people laugh, that's how Tajiri is, he's very entertaining."

Angle believes that WWE brought out the entertainment aspect of Tajiri as a performer, which he was able to showcase both inside the ring and during backstage segments. However, he was able to back that up inside the ring in some major matches, such as his battles against Billy Kidman or his tag team run alongside Eddie Guerrero.

"As far as his wrestling, he was incredibly in the ring, his Japanese style was amazing," Angle said. "But, his charisma was unbelievable."

The Japanese star was a two-time tag team champion, a three-time Cruiserweight Champion, and a Light Heavyweight Champion in WWE, while also holding the United States title on one occasion.

