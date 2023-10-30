Video: WWE's Seth Rollins On Babyface Vs. Heel Spectrum: 'Life Is Not Black & White'

Being a babyface in professional wrestling is no longer as simple as telling people to say their prayers and take their vitamins, with the business having developed and moved on. Seth Rollins' character is a perfect example of that, as he showcases elements best associated with a heel, from his arrogant belief in his own abilities to the over-the-top, eccentric clothing he wears. Yet he is one of the most popular members of the WWE roster, and that has allowed him to learn about morality within the scope of the industry.

"I think there's a couple of things that I've learned about it I guess. Maybe this is part of just getting older, life is not so black and white and so good and evil aren't always so black and white," he told "Last Meals." "There's a lot of gray area. The other thing is that it always changes, the same goes with wrestling, right?" Rollins has undergone a variety of different character changes throughout his career, dipping his toes into both the heel and babyface pool. They all culminate into the personality that he currently has, but ultimately it's WWE fans that dictates whether a person will be cheered or booed. Rollins was originally working as a heel character with his current gimmick until the fans decided to get onboard, which changed his dynamic as the "Visionary."

"So, to figure out how that applies to a large crowd, what they want or what they want to cheer, a difference between a good guy and a bad guy, a heel and a babyface, I think figuring that out and being able to put that into practice teaches you a lot about people," Rollins said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Last Meals" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.