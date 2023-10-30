WWE Raw Live Coverage 10/30 - Seth Rollins Vs. JD McDonagh, Trick Or Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 30, 2023, coming to you live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina!

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has found himself tangled up with Judgment Day over the past couple of weeks as he gears up for his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel, finding himself involved in a backstage verbal exchange with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley during last week's edition of "Raw". In light of that, Rollins will be colliding with Judgment Day's ally JD McDonagh.

After coming up short against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green in a tag team match last week, Natalya looks to seek some retribution as she faces the latter competitor in a Trick or Street Fight. Natalya was initially joined by Nikki Cross in the bout, but the dazed Cross left Natalya alone in the ring and made her way to the back.

For the first time since coming up short against Rhea Ripley on the August 21 episode of "Raw", Candice LeRae will be making her return to action as she goes one-on-one with Xia Li. Li has been vying for a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship over the past few weeks, blindsiding LeRae backstage as she watched Indi Hartwell face Becky Lynch for the title and delivering a message to her.

North American Champion Dominik Mysterio is set for singles action tonight as he takes on Ricochet in a non-title bout. The Judgment Day member found a new ally in Logan Paul last week after they bonded over their mutual issues with Rey Mysterio and came into contact with Ricochet's financée Samantha Irvin, which led to "The One and Only" blindsiding the two men.

Last week, Johnny Gargano picked up a victory over Imperium's Giovanni Vinci after his DIY teammate Tommaso Ciampa neutralized Ludwig Kaiser and prevented him from interfering. Tonight, the four men will meet in the squared circle as they face each other in tag team competition.

Additionally, the aforementioned Ripley, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes are all advertised to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.