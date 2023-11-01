Chelsea Green And Piper Niven Beat Chase U To Retain Women's Tag Titles On WWE NXT

Chase University won't be holding all the tag team gold in WWE "NXT," as the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defeated Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne during night two of Halloween Havoc. Earlier in the night in a backstage segment, Jayne was seen talking to Andre Chase. She told him he should "scratch her back" since she attempted to help him in his and Duke Hudson's victory last Tuesday when the team captured the "NXT" Tag Team Championships from the D'Angelo Family.

Though Chase told Jayne he wouldn't be helping her cheat, he and Hudson accompanied Jayne and Hail to the ring after the women got the jump on the champions while still on the ramp. Hail and Jayne threw Niven into the ring steps just after the match started in an attempt to take her out, and Jayne and Green started off the match.

After a picture-in-picture break, Green and Jayne were battling it out in the middle of the ring when Hudson and Chase started to hype up the crowd. Chase left his championship on the apron of the ring, and Jayne crawled to the ropes to attempt to grab it. Chase pulled the belt away from her and with the distraction, Green was able to capitalize. She hit the Unprettier and got the pin on Jayne to retain the tag team championship.

After the match, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, now known as The Unholy Union, appeared as the champions walked up the ramp. The pair, who at this point of the night, took hosting duties from Shotzi and Scarlett Bordeaux, made the wheel on the ramp spin in an attempt to scare them.