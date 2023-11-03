WWE's Big E Says Former NXT Star Gave Him Pointers, Doesn't Get Enough Love

Before "WWE NXT" became WWE's official developmental territory, Big E spent his early wrestling days training in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) alongside several other future WWE main roster stars. During this initial stage of his career, Big E not only honed his in-ring skills, but also received some guidance from former independent talent and original Nexus member, Michael Tarver.

During a recent episode of the "UnDrafted AllStarz Podcast Show," Big E was asked to recall some of the wrestlers who helped him elevate his overall repertoire. "There's a dude, people don't give him enough love, but Michael Tarver," Big E said in response. "He was on 'NXT' back in the day. He was a dude who sat me down early in my career and really explained to me the mentality that I needed in the ring. A lot of people tell you about moves, but he was the first person to sit me down and talk about the psychology and how I need to carry myself and being larger than life, so I always give a ton of props to him."

Tarver's tenure in WWE began in 2008, when he, like Big E the following year, reported to FCW. There, Big E and Tarver wrestled each other on a handful of occasions after Tarver returned from a groin injury in late 2010.

In addition to the advice he absorbed from Tarver, Big E also noted that he became a better in-ring performer by competing against 16-time world champion John Cena as well.

