Big E Talks About Proving The Doubters Wrong In WWE With The New Day

It wasn't an easy road to success for The New Day. Assembled in 2014, the trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods were met with a great deal of resistance backstage in WWE as many just didn't get who the group was or what they were about — as Big E told "UnDrafted AllStarz."

"We had so many people tell us, 'No, this idea is stupid. You'll never get off the ground,'" Big E recalled. "We really had this 'We against the world' feeling and, often times in those situations, they can either break you apart or bring you together. We had the mentality of like 'We're gonna make this work. I don't care how many people are telling us this will never work.'"

The New Day would make their mark on WWE tag team history with a record-setting 12 title reigns across three brands and were regarded by the company as No.1 as a list of the 50 greatest tag teams was put together a few years back.

To Big E, the accomplishments they've banked feel surreal, especially when he remembers a time when Paul Wight told Kofi Kingston to get away from the group and focus on his singles career. Years later, when The New Day really took off, Wight returned hat in hat and apologized for doubting their potential. "Sometimes people don't see the vision," Big E continued. "They don't see what you see. We can see, we have the vision, it doesn't matter if no one else sees it."

Kofi Kingston would go on to become WWE Champion anyway — as part of The New Day — as did Big E.