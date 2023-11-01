Report: Upcoming WWE And AEW TV Deals Could Be Affected By NBA Bid From NBC Universal

As media rights negotiations continue, both WWE and AEW are going to have to accept that their futures aren't entirely in their own hands. In fact, the fate of professional wrestling's TV future might be determined by the NBA.

Fightful Select is reporting that while TNT/TBS parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is obviously trying to retain its rights to NBA broadcasts, both NBC Universal and USA Network are also looking to make an offer for the NBA's media rights. With AEW currently negotiating with WBD and WWE currently negotiating the rights for "Raw" and "NXT" with USA, the bids would likely affect the amount of money either network can offer either company for their television shows, as the cost of NBA rights are expected to increase for the 2025-2026 season. WBD losing the NBA wouldn't be as simple as being able to divert funds to AEW — it would also mean losing the ad revenue and other monies generated by airing the NBA, which represent a significant part of WBD's budget. The report indicates AEW turned down a recent offer from WBD for their programming, PPVs, and the AEW media library, as Tony Khan felt that WBD has yet to offer what he feels the assets are worth.

USA Network already had a big win at the negotiating table as they landed the rights to "WWE SmackDown," which Fightful Select said one source saw as a "football proof" program due to how well it has been doing in the ratings. As negotiations continue, WWE has made it clear the company is open to the idea of moving its flagship "WWE Raw" off of Monday nights if need be.