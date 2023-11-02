Video: Watch John Cena Analyze Some Of His Classic WWE Matches

As John Cena enters the home stretch of his illustrious career, it's the perfect time as any to reflect on his greatest matches. In a new YouTube video released by WWE, the man himself walked down memory lane to pick out his favorite matches from a career spanning over 21 years.

First, Cena picked his Extreme Rules Match against Brock Lesnar at the 2012 Extreme Rules premium live event. The match was significant for a number of reasons — Cena was fresh off a loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 28 and needed a victory to get his career back on track. Lesnar, meanwhile, had just returned to WWE and the match against Cena was his first outing in a WWE ring since WrestleMania XX. In short, both men needed the win, but it was Cena who prevailed at the end of a vicious encounter, after hitting an Attitude Adjustment to a bloody Lesnar on top of the steel steps.

"I love Brock as a performer," Cena said reflecting on the match. "I think he's extremely underrated, even though he's in conversation for the greatest of all time. And I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself and shoots you straight. And I really admire that about him."

Next, Cena picked his Last Man Standing Match against Batista from the 2010 Extreme Rules premium live event. Reflecting on it, Cena appreciates the brutality in the match and the extent to which the two performers pushed themselves, especially the concluding spot that saw Cena duct-taping Batista's legs around the ring post to keep "The Animal" down for the 10 count. "I think unique ideas like that ... I love that creative thinking, but man, that could have been smoother on my end," Cena said.