Why NXT's Carmelo Hayes Is No Longer 'Antsy' About Cracking The WWE Main Roster

With The Creed Brothers and Dragon Lee having recently earned main roster call-ups, fans are speculating about who could be next to make the move. Former "WWE NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes does seem like an obvious candidate, but he would prefer fans just appreciate the time he's in now rather than focusing on trying to fantasy book his future.

"Let's live in the moment because I've been able to do that. And if I can do that, you all can do that," he told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I'm super excited for what's to come. A year ago, I was like, you know, a little bit antsy about it. And then I realized I said, 'You know what, let me just embrace the spirit in my life.'"

Hayes has been one of the most prominent stars on the black and gold brand this year, even being endorsed by The Undertaker on television. He admitted to being grateful for the position he has been put in. His rivalries with the likes of Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov might have shown the potential that he has, but Hayes is aware changes will lie in his future.

"I couldn't complain if I wanted to. So I just want the fans to just enjoy this process right now and see me grow," he said. "Because you know, once you get to the main roster, it's like starting from scratch. It's like a baby. So you know, this form of Carmelo Hayes is probably not gonna be the same form of Carmelo Hayes on the main roster."

While Hayes might be main-roster bound at some point, right now, he has a Trick Williams problem, with his former protege recently returning to "NXT" to confront him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.