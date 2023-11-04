Former WWE Official Marty Elias Still Pinches Himself Over Involvement In One Match

Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestled each other at WWE WrestleMania 25, and people have not stopped talking about it to this day, and for good reason. There was a cosmic alignment that night that found the two legends in a groove that few have ever found themselves in, but there was a third man in that ring, who played just as important a role in directing traffic in that match, former WWE referee Marty Elias, who is still in awe of the role he played on that fateful night in Arlington, TX.

"I still pinch myself," Elias said on "Busted Open Radio" recently, "and it's great because we're almost 16 years away from it, and when people meet me or talk to me or interview me, that's the first thing they want to talk about. 'What was it like to be in that match?' and again, it was surreal to be in that match and to have that match turn out and have people talk about it this far gone; it's incredible!" Elias says he's only rewatched the match a handful of times but still thinks the bout is unmatched.

"That match was absolutely spot on," Elias gushed. The former referee tries to nitpick himself, saying he can be his worst critic, but he can't find a flaw in the way the three men carried themselves for that half-hour of action.

"To be connected with Undertaker and Shawn Michaels? I'm gonna go down in history, and I'm humbled and grateful to be a part of that," Elias admitted. "Hard work pays off."

If you use any quotes from this podcast, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.