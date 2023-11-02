Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 11/2: Motor City Machine Guns Vs. Alexander & EY

Motor City Machine Guns celebrating Impact Wrestling
By Colby Applegate/

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Glasgow, Scotland.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

  • Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Eric Young
  • Trinity vs. Emersyn Jayne
  • Deonna Purrazzo, Moose & Brian Myers vs. Subculture
  • Glasgow Cup Finals: Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • Grado vs. Trey Miguel

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.

Comments
Recommended