AEW Rampage Live Coverage 11/3 - Penta El Zero Miedo Vs. Komander Vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 3, 2023, coming to you from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!
AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be colliding with former multi time tag team champion Penta El Zero Miedo and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Komander in a Lucha del Dia De Los Muertos.
As they continue to look ahead at capturing the ROH World Tag Team Championship from MJF and a mystery partner on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show on November 18, Austin and Colten Gunn will be squaring off with Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels. The latter two men last teamed in an AEW ring on the September 15 episode of "Rampage" in a losing effort to The Kingdom.
For the first time since competing in a Battle Royal on the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" for a shot at the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring, Trent Beretta will be returning to action as he goes one-on-one with Daniel Garcia.
After coming up short in a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the AEW Women's World Championship during last Friday's "Rampage", Skye Blue looks to redeem herself tonight as she takes on Marina Shafir. The two competitors are quite familiar with one another in the squared circle, having faced off with one another on multiple occasions dating back to April of last year.
We are live! Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and El Hijo del Vikingo are waiting in the ring.
Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
The bell rings and Penta delivers a dropkick to Komander. Vikingo follows it up with the double running knees, but Penta lands a Made In Japan. The action then spills out of the ring, and Komander goes flying to level Penta before Vikingo does the same to take him down. He lands a tijeras off the barricade, but is caught by a Sling Blade by Penta. Penta lands a second one on Vikingo.
Vikingo and Komander get back inside the ring, and Vikingo lands a Phoenix Splash on him. He goes for a pin, but Penta breaks the fall and delivers a kick to Komander. He goes flying over the top to level both men and tosses Komander back inside before hitting a chop. He connects with one on Vikingo and a second one for Komander.
Back from the break, Penta delivers an enzuigiri to Vikingo, but Vikingo sends him crashing into the ring post and delivers a kick to the side of his head. He ascends to the top of the ring post and looks for a dropkick on Penta, but Komander counters into a powerbomb. Komander looks for a Shooting Star Press on him, but Penta catches him mid-air with a lung blower. Vikingo takes out Penta, and Komander connects with a Canadian Destroyer on him. Penta gets Vikingo into an Electric Chair Position on the apron, but Vikingo counters into a poisonrana. Penta then delivers a Gory Special to Vikingo on the apron as he simultaneously lands Fear Factor on Komander.
Penta gets Vikingo back in the ring, but Vikingo plants him and connects with a kick. He ascends to the top and lands a 630 Senton before going for a pin. Komander breaks the fall and connects with a gutbuster on Vikingo. He follows it up with a Phoenix Splash, but Penta lands a Fear Factor to him on top of Vikingo for the win.
Winner: Penta El Zero Miedo
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac