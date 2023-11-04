AEW Rampage Live Coverage 11/3 - Penta El Zero Miedo Vs. Komander Vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 3, 2023, coming to you from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be colliding with former multi time tag team champion Penta El Zero Miedo and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Komander in a Lucha del Dia De Los Muertos.

As they continue to look ahead at capturing the ROH World Tag Team Championship from MJF and a mystery partner on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show on November 18, Austin and Colten Gunn will be squaring off with Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels. The latter two men last teamed in an AEW ring on the September 15 episode of "Rampage" in a losing effort to The Kingdom.

For the first time since competing in a Battle Royal on the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" for a shot at the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring, Trent Beretta will be returning to action as he goes one-on-one with Daniel Garcia.

After coming up short in a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the AEW Women's World Championship during last Friday's "Rampage", Skye Blue looks to redeem herself tonight as she takes on Marina Shafir. The two competitors are quite familiar with one another in the squared circle, having faced off with one another on multiple occasions dating back to April of last year.

We are live! Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and El Hijo del Vikingo are waiting in the ring.