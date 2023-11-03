Impact Turning Point Live Coverage 11/3: Ospreay Vs. Edwards, Trinity Vs. Purrazzo III

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Turning Point 2023 viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Newcastle, England.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship : Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Gail Kim as the special guest referee)

: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Gail Kim as the special guest referee) Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards

Frankie Kazarian & Chris Sabin vs. Brian Myers & Moose

Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) vs. Eric Young & Josh Alexander

Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor

Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller

On the Countdown pre-show, Rhino and Grado defeated Mike D and Ryan Richards, while Leon Slater defeated Mark Haskins in singles competition.

