Impact Turning Point Live Coverage 11/3: Ospreay Vs. Edwards, Trinity Vs. Purrazzo III
Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Turning Point 2023 viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Newcastle, England.
Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- IMPACT Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Gail Kim as the special guest referee)
- Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards
- Frankie Kazarian & Chris Sabin vs. Brian Myers & Moose
- Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) vs. Eric Young & Josh Alexander
- Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna
- Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor
- Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel
- Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller
On the Countdown pre-show, Rhino and Grado defeated Mike D and Ryan Richards, while Leon Slater defeated Mark Haskins in singles competition.
Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.
Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Subculture
Alexander and Webster start the bout with a lockup before quickening the pace by running around each other. EY comes in briefly to work Andrews before Josh returns with chops. Andrews turns things around and Subculture double teams Josh with standing moonsaults. EY gets the tag and he grounds Webster with a headlock. Josh works the arm of Webster before EY takes back over with clubbing blows in the corner.
Andrews gets the hot tag and manages to take care of both Josh and EY at the same time, landing a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Webster with an assisted Falcon Arrow, cover. Josh hits Andrews with a rolling senton, allowing EY to land the top rope elbow. Josh flattens Andrews right after and goes for the cover. Webster saves Andrews and all four men duke it out in the center. Josh and EY apply simultaneous Sharpshooters but Subculture reaches the bottom rope.
Andrews manages Stun Dog Millionaire on EY and then Josh, tag to Webster. Shadows Over Malice connects on EY, but he kicks out. EY rolls up Webster and then lands the piledriver, Andrews breaks it. EY dumps Andrews and tags Josh. Webster counters and whips EY into Josh's crotch. Andrews backlsides Josh but then Josh plants him with the C4 Spike for the win.
Winners: Josh Alexander & Eric Young
We see footage of Scott D'Amore offering Leon Slater a TNA contract. Slater cuts a promo backstage reacting to the news.
Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor
They start off evenly matched with arm drags and dropkicks. They get back up and stare each other down as the crowd is split. Shaw dictates the pace with a kick to the back in the corner followed by a draping DDT for a cover. Shaw slides under Windsor and then hits a super kick. Windsor explodes off the ropes with a big clothesline and they both go down. Another round of back and forth ends with Shaw leaping off the ropes with a cutter for a two count.
Windsor grabs Shaw off the ropes with a spin out Blue Thunder Bomb, two count. Windsor hooks the leg but Shaw gets out and hits a twisting neckbreaker. Shaw goes for the running knee strike but Windsor ducks. Shaw kicks again and then hits the running knee to pin her for the three.
Winner: Gisele Shaw
Simon Miller cuts a promo backstage ahead of facing Joe Hendry.
Trey Miguel vs. Rich Swann
Trey takes Swann down with a headlock but Swann pivots to one of his own in the midst of their back and forth. They trade arm drags next and then come to a stand still with fists at the ready. They roll to the outside where Trey chops and then drives Swann spine first into the apron. Trey tries to get Swann counted out and then beats him up again on the outside to keep him down. Swann crawls back to the ring to beat the count again. Trey lands a single leg dropkick.
Swann finally kicks Trey and goes for a cover. Trey yells in Swann's face, prompting a chop to the chest. They trade several chops and then slaps before Swann pulls out a couple kicks, followed by a poisonrana from Trey. They superkick each other and both go down as TNA chants ring out. Trey delivers kicks across the chest and then hits a Lightning Spiral for a nearfall. Swann manages a cutter and then connects with the 450 splash from the top. The ref counts three as Trey doesn't get his shoulder up in time.
Winner: Rich Swann