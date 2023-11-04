AEW Collision Results 11/4 - Darby Allin Vs. Lance Archer, The Acclaimed Celebration

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the November 4 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Rush will be in action tonight, it'll be his first match since the May 26 episode of "AEW Rampage," where he, Preston Vance, and Dralistico lost to "Daddy A**" Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. Rush and Vance will be teaming up with FTR to face Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) and the AEW Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill.

Darby Allin is set to face Lance Archer, there is no doubt that AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage and his cohorts will be close by. Back to The Acclaimed and Gunn, they will be celebrating 69 days of holding the AEW World Trios Titles.

Mark Briscoe will be in action, his opponent hasn't been announced yet. Also, Willow Nightingale is going to be facing Emi Sakura and Swerve Strickland will be in action against his former friend AR Fox.