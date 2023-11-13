Why Rob Van Dam Liked WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Being Put In ECW

Rob Van Dam is a name that will always be linked with ECW due to his success in the original promotion under Paul Heyman. When WWE brought back "ECW" as a brand in 2006, RVD was also in the mix, and was able to build on his legacy by becoming ECW Champion and WWE Champion simultaneously. That same year, Kurt Angle was moved from "WWE Raw" to "ECW" to help give the brand a boost in ticket sales and television ratings.

While speaking on his "1 Of A Kind With RVD" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer remembered working with Angle and welcoming the idea of him wrestling on the "ECW" brand.

"Because he's legit credible and such a great talent, anybody, any of the brands, would be happy to have him there," Van Dam said. "But I loved that he was going to be there as a strong opponent for me. And as soon as we were wrestling each other, I loved it, because I considered him a top guy, a main eventer, and I felt like I just wrapped myself up with my old ECW world."