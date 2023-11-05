Seth Rollins & Will Ospreay Tease Future WWE Encounter After Crown Jewel Title Defense

It seems that IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay is interested in a future shot at Seth Rollins's WWE World Heavyweight Championship. As seen below, WWE shared a graphic on the social media site, X (previously Twitter), with the announcement that Rollin successfully retained his title against Drew McIntyre on Saturday at Crown Jewel; Ospreay replied to it with a " wide open eyes" emoji.

Rollins did reply to Ospreay, writing, "The water is warm."

Ospreay's contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling will end in February 2024, which has made him a sought-after commodity in the wrestling world. There has been speculation that Ospreay will either be going to WWE or AEW once he becomes a free agent. A few weeks ago, Ospreay revealed that he's "open to all avenues." The NJPW star previously revealed that he'll never move to the United States, but it now seems that he's open to joining a promotion based in the country.

Throughout October, the 30-year-old has been wrestling in events in the U.S. for both Impact Wrestling and AEW — at the Impact Bound for Glory event on October 21 in Illinois, he faced Mike Bailey, while earlier that month, he was part of AEW's WrestleDream in Seattle.

So is Ospreay just teasing fans, or is he interested in facing Rollins sometime next year? Ospreay has already had several dream matches in his career, but for both NJPW and WWE fans, it's safe to say that Ospreay vs. Rollins would be a huge one.