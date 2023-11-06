Rob Thomson Dead, Canadian Wrestler Rob Rage & DSOTR Actor Reportedly Dies At Age 45

Canadian independent wrestler Rob Thomson, aka Rob Rage, reportedly died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest backstage at a show, according to Slam Wrestling. He was 45 years old.

According to the report, Thomson competed in a match at a Hammering Cancer 4 fundraising show in Hamilton, Ontario. He passed away shortly after he returned to the locker room, and several wrestlers performed CPR on him until the first responders arrived. He reportedly died in the ambulance while en route to the hospital shortly afterward.

In addition to wrestling, Thomson worked on Vice's "Dark Ride of the Ring" series, participating in the in-ring vignettes during some episodes. The news of his death was seemingly confirmed on the show's X (formerly known as Twitter) account, along with a heartfelt message from the team.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Rob Thomson (@robragethomson), a fantastic wrestler and a supremely talented performer whom we were lucky to have working with us from the start of Dark Side of the Ring."

Thomson was a veteran of the Canadian independent scene, having competed for promotions such as Crossfire Wrestling, Classic Championship Wrestling, and Deathproof Wrestling. Outside of wrestling, he competed as a bodybuilder and was an actor who starred in various commercials, films, and television projects, including "The Masked Saint" with Roddy Piper.