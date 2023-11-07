WWE Raw Live Coverage 11/6 - Two Number One Contenders Matches, Judgment Day Vs. New Day And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 6, 2023, coming to you live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania!

After successfully defending her Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nia Jax at Crown Jewel, Rhea Ripley's next challenger will be determined in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal.

Ripley won't be the only one who will find out the next challenger for their title tonight, as Bronson Reed, Ricochet, Ivar, and The Miz collide in a Fatal-Four Way match to earn a shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship. Reed and Ricochet have both previously come up short against "The Ring General" in title matches while Ivar has never faced him in a match before and The Miz has had several reigns with the championship.

New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Alpha Academy on the October 23 episode of "Raw" during their last televised match, and tonight, they will be returning to tag team competition as they square off with two members of Judgment Day. The two teams found themselves involved in a backstage encounter during last week's episode of "Raw".

Speaking of Alpha Academy, the newest member of the stable, Akira Tozawa, will be going one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of his "NXT" Heritage Cup match with Noam Dar tomorrow.

The aforementioned Ripley and GUNTHER are also advertised to be in town per WWE's event page, as is World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes.