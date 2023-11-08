WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/7 - Heritage Cup Match, Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 7, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Noam Dar will be putting his "NXT" Heritage Cup on the line against Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa. Dar has held the Cup since defeating Nathan Frazer at "NXT" Heatwave back in August, and has only had one defense thus far against Butch at "NXT" No Mercy.
Newly crowned "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria will be addressing the "NXT" Universe for the first time since becoming titleholder. Valkyria dethroned Becky Lynch during Night One of "NXT" Halloween Havoc, ending her 42 day reign in the process.
After weeks of animosity, Bron Breakker will be going one-on-one with Von Wagner as the two look to put their issues to rest once and for all. Breakker currently holds two wins over Wagner, and defeated his associate Mr. Stone in rapid fashion during Night Two of Halloween Havoc.
The first participants in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches at "NXT" Deadline will be determined, as Dijak takes on Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton squares off with Fallon Henley. Last year's Iron Survivior Challenges were won by Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez, both of whom recieved matches for the "NXT" Championship and "NXT" Women's Championship respectively.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some highlights from Night Two of "NXT" Halloween Havoc.
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Alpha Academy make their way down to the ring. Meta-Four follows.
Noam Dar (w/ Meta-Four) (c) vs. Akira Tozawa (w/ Alpha Academy) for the NXT Heritage Cup
The bell rings and the two lock up. The go back and forth locking one another in submission holds before Tozawa fires off right hands on Dar's midsection. Dar trips him, but Tozawa plants him with a suplex and ascends to the top. Meta-Four captures his attention on the outside, allowing Dar to gain the upperhand as the first round comes to an end.
Round One: Dar 0-0 Tozawa
Round two kicks off, and Tozawa fires off right hands on Dar's head. Dar rolls up him to gain the first fall.
Round Two: Dar 1-0 Tozawa
Back from the break, Dar fires off elbow strikes on Tozawa's head as round three comes to an end.
Round Three: Dar 1-0 Tozawa
Round four kicks off, and Dar cinches in an Ankle Lock on Tozawa. Tozawa escapes and goes flying to level Dar, then takes out Mensah with a tope suicida. Dar looks for a kick on Tozawa, but his foot collides with the ring post. The pair get back in the ring, and Tozawa cinches in an Ankle Lock. Dar taps.
Round Four: Dar 1-1 Tozawa
Round five begins, and Tozawa sends Dar crashing into the mat with a back suplex. Dar connects with a back elbow, but Tozawa fires back with a hurricanrana. He follows it up with a pair of German suplexes and a kick to his head, then drags him over to the corner and ascends to the top. Mensah tries to interfere, but the referee catches him. Tozawa goes flying with a senton, but Lash Legend pulls Dar out of the way. Dar then connects with the Nova Roller for the win.
Round Five: Dar 2-1 Tozawa
Winner (and still): Noam Dar
After the match, Mensah gets in Tozawa's face. Maxxine Dupri slaps him before Gable hits a German suplex on him and Otis lands a senton.
