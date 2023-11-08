WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/7 - Heritage Cup Match, Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 7, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Noam Dar will be putting his "NXT" Heritage Cup on the line against Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa. Dar has held the Cup since defeating Nathan Frazer at "NXT" Heatwave back in August, and has only had one defense thus far against Butch at "NXT" No Mercy.

Newly crowned "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria will be addressing the "NXT" Universe for the first time since becoming titleholder. Valkyria dethroned Becky Lynch during Night One of "NXT" Halloween Havoc, ending her 42 day reign in the process.

After weeks of animosity, Bron Breakker will be going one-on-one with Von Wagner as the two look to put their issues to rest once and for all. Breakker currently holds two wins over Wagner, and defeated his associate Mr. Stone in rapid fashion during Night Two of Halloween Havoc.

The first participants in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches at "NXT" Deadline will be determined, as Dijak takes on Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton squares off with Fallon Henley. Last year's Iron Survivior Challenges were won by Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez, both of whom recieved matches for the "NXT" Championship and "NXT" Women's Championship respectively.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some highlights from Night Two of "NXT" Halloween Havoc.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Alpha Academy make their way down to the ring. Meta-Four follows.