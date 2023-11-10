Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 11/9: Gresham Vs. Shelley, Purrazzo Vs. Steelz

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Impact World Championship : Alex Shelley (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham

: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham Impact Digital Media Championship : Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tasha Steelz

Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers

