Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 11/9: Gresham Vs. Shelley, Purrazzo Vs. Steelz
Impact Wrestling
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham
- Impact Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tasha Steelz
- Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards
- Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers
