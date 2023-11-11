WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/10 - Bobby Lashley Takes On Carlito, Grayson Waller Faces LA Knight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 10, 2023, coming to you live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio!

The fallout from WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight, as Bayley has something on her mind to share with her Damage CTRL teammates and the WWE Universe. Bayley was taken aback this past Saturday when Kairi Sane made her return to WWE and helped IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

With the tensions continuing to rise between LWO and Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, Carlito will be going one-on-one with Lashley. As Lashley pointed out on X, this will be the first time that the two men have faced each other in singles televised competition in a WWE ring.

After coming up short against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, LA Knight looks to redeem himself with a victory tonight as he squares off with Grayson Waller. Waller has been teaming with Austin Theory as of late, with the duo picking up wins over the likes of Dragon Lee and Cameron Grimes, The Brawling Brutes, and LWO throughout September and October.

Additionally, Kevin Owens will be joining the announce desk tonight, with "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis making it clear that there will be consequences if Owens becomes physically involved in anything. United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and the aforementioned Theory are also among those slated to be in town, per WWE's event page.