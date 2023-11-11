AEW Rampage Live Coverage 11/10 - El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander Vs. FTR And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 10, 2023, coming to you live from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California!

After joining forces with La Faccion Ingobernable to pick up a win over Ricky Starks, Big Bill, and The Gates of Agony this past Saturday on "AEW Collision”, FTR looks to emerge victorious as they go head-to-head with El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander. Not only will this be the first time that all four men have faced one another in both singles or tag team competition, but the dynamic between the two AAA champions will be something worth keeping an eye on given that they found themselves as opponents in a Triple Threat match during last week's episode of "Rampage".

Although nothing else has been advertised for tonight's show, it is likely that the build towards AEW Full Gear will continue tonight, with the pay-per-view event quickly approaching on November 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.