Potential Spoiler On Final Member Of Bianca Belair's WarGames Team At WWE Survivor Series

WWE appeared to line up the competitors for the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series during last night's "WWE SmackDown." WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Bayley, and Dakota Kai welcomed Kairi Sane into Damage CTRL, turning the trio into a quartet following Sane's return at Crown Jewel. The group later welcomed another member; in the main event, Asuka turned on tag partners Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair to align with the heels. Shotzi ran down to make an attempted save, leaving the numbers at four-on-three (Kai is still currently injured) for potential competitors in WarGames, with questions over who could join the good guys.

PWInsider has shed some potential light on that, as there was reportedly an expectation at last night's "SmackDown" taping that the final member would be Becky Lynch. Lynch belongs to the "WWE Raw" brand, and only recently lost the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria, marking the end of her spell in the developmental territory. Last week, she was set to enter the Battle Royale to determine a new number-one contender to Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's World Championship. However, Xia Li attacked her during her entrance, leaving Lynch unable to compete while Adam Pearce pulled Li from the match.

In joining Damage CTRL, Asuka made sure to reunite with her former Kabuki Warriors partner Sane. The pair previously held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, before Sane ultimately parted ways with WWE during the pandemic.