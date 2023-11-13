Corey Graves On The Lengths He'd Have Gone To In Order To Stay With WWE

Some fans may remember Corey Graves as an in-ring competitor during the early days of "WWE NXT" in 2012-13. However, a series of concussions unfortunately put an end to that career and eventually led him to the role of color commentator, which he has served in for the better part of a decade. During a recent appearance on "The Kurt Angle Show," Graves recalled how his commentator role came to fruition.

"I can remember the night the commentary idea was floated," Graves said. "That was actually the night of or the night after I had my last match. It was WrestleMania Axxess before WrestleMania in New Orleans. I wrestled the match early in the morning. I don't remember if it was the same night or the next night, I was at a little bar in New Orleans with Michael Cole. I was just sort of venting. To me, I went, 'Okay, I've had concussions before, I'll heal. This is annoying, but whatever.' It was in that conversation that I mentioned to Cole that I had spent a tiny bit of time as a sports broadcaster here in Pittsburgh."

Graves noted that he used to work for 93.7 The Fan, which still exists, however he worked overnight shifts from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the weekends. In hindsight, he's grateful for that.