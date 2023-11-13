WWE Superstar Apollo Crews Reveals The Reason For His Recent Absence

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that the reason behind his three-month absence from the ring was due to an undisclosed injury.

WWE Superstar and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya expressed her excitement by saying, "Let's GO!!!!!!!" in response to Crews' post.

Crews wrestled recently on the latest episode of "WWE Main Event, where he lost to Ludwig Kaiser. Prior to his match on the November 9 episode of "Main Event" and an episode of the show in August, Crews' last match was as an entrant in the SummerSlam Battle Royal, which was won by LA Knight.

Crews spent several months in "WWE NXT" between June 2022 and the end of April 2023 before he was drafted to "WWE Raw." His first match after the draft was on the May 15 episode of "Raw," where he took part in another Battle Royal match. His last match on "Raw" was on the July 24 episode, where he was defeated by Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

The former United States Champion has been with WWE since making his "NXT" debut in August 2015, and was moved to the main roster a year later. One of the highlights of his career was in April 2021, when he defeated Big E at WrestleMania 37 to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Crews held the title until August of that year, losing it to Shinsuke Nakamura. Prior to that title reign, Crews held the WWE United States Championship from May 2020 to August 2020.