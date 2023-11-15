WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/14 - NXT Tag Team Title Match, Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 14, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

For the first time since becoming the titleholders, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson will be putting the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on the line against The Family. Not only did Chase U dethrone Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo at Night One of "NXT" Halloween Havoc, but Chase has seemingly been harboring a secret involving the former two men, evident in Jacy Jayne's shock when she opened an envelope from them addresses to Chase last week.

The next competitors in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges at "NXT" Deadline on December 9 will be determined tonight, as Trick Williams squares off with Joe Coffey while Meta-Four's Lash Legend goes head-to-head with Roxanne Perez. The winners will join Dijak and Tiffany Stratton in their respective matches after the former defeated Tyler Bate while the latter beat Fallon Henley last week.

Wes Lee will be competing in an "NXT" ring for the first time since making his return at "NXT" Halloween Havoc Night Two as he collides with Baron Corbin. The two men came face-to-face with one another last week during a backstage exchange with one another.

Meta-Four's Noam Dar successfully defended his "NXT" Heritage Cup last week against Akira Tozawa. Following the match, Oro Mensah didn't hold back when it came to letting Tozawa know how he felt, which led to Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri coming to the defense of their teammate. In light of that, Dar will be hosting Alpha Academy on "The Supernova Sessions" as the two parties come face-to-face once again.