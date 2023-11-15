Former WWE Star Kurt Angle Talks Training At Foxcatcher Farms, Murder Of Dave Schultz

On January 26, 1996, Olympic gold medalist and wrestling coach Dave Schultz was murdered by John du Pont. Schultz was employed by du Pont at the Foxcatcher Farm wrestling facility in Pennsylvania. Kurt Angle, who was being coached by Schultz before his death, recalled training at Foxcatcher and the day Schultz was killed while appearing on the "True Geordie" podcast.

"What's crazy is I would train at Foxcatcher probably seven months a year," Angle said. "Because it was in Pennsylvania. It was right down the road from me, three or four-hour drive, so I would go there, and I would bounce back and forth from my hometown to Philadelphia, PA, where Foxcatcher was.

"I called Dave [Schultz] the day that he got killed. I called him right around the time he got shot. I left him a message on his answering machine, and I told him that I'm coming out the next day to train with him. I go to practice that night after I made that call. I went to practice in Pittsburgh down at Duquesne University; it's a college in the city of Pittsburgh, and I wrestled, I trained, and afterward, I looked up at the TV and I see on CNN, 'Dave Schultz shot and murdered.'"

Angle added that it was a difficult situation for him because he didn't have an Olympic coach heading into the 1996 games. However, Angle admitted that Schultz had taught him enough. Despite experiencing another setback by suffering a severe neck injury, Angle won a gold medal at the Olympics in freestyle wrestling. From there, Angle went on to become one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "True Geordie" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.