AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/15: Like A Dragon Street Fight, Jon Moxley In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for November 15, 2023!

Tonight's episode will be the go-home "Dynamite" for the upcoming AEW Full Gear PPV, with the build set to increase ahead of the show.

The main event will be a 'Like A Dragon' street fight, sponsored by SEGA. It will see Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho team up with Kota Ibushi and the returning Paul Wight as they compete against Don Callis' family as Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs team up with Brian Cage.

The Young Bucks will also be in action as they prepare to face Omega and Jericho at AEW's Full Gear. They will be competing against the team of Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander.

Jon Moxley's rivalry with Orange Cassidy will also continue to build ahead of their upcoming AEW International Championship match. The two men will not be waiting until the weekend to fight as they will give fans a teaser tonight as Moxley teams with Wheeler Yuta to face Cassidy and HOOK.

There will also be a TBS Championship eliminator match as Skye Blue and Red Velvet face each other in singles action to try and book their place at the upcoming PPV. The winner will be injected into a triple threat match that already features the current champion, Kris Statlander, and House Of Black's Julia Hart.

The drama around AEW's mystery devil will also continue after The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn were attacked. Meanwhile, MJF and Jay White will have the final chance to build up to their AEW World Championship encounter, meanwhile, MJF has to decide whether or not to take up Samoa Joe on his offer to team with him in his ROH World Tag Team Championship match.

