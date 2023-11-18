Matt Hardy Says Fellow AEW Star Was Mad When The Hardys Signed With WWE

The Hardys will always be linked with Edge & Christian due to their classic matches in WWE, from their memorable ladder match at WrestleMania 2000 to their TLC match the following year at WrestleMania X-7, which also included The Dudley Boyz. The two teams have had countless matches for the tag team titles in Vince McMahon's company, but now all four men find themselves in Tony Khan's AEW.

While speaking on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy reflected on the fact that Christian wasn't always a fan of The Hardys. Years before they shared the squared circle, the two men went to Titan Towers to train at Dory Funk Jr.'s Funkin' Dojo in Stanford, Connecticut, where Christian attended sessions despite not being signed with the company at the time.

"He was real mad when he heard we got signed," Hardy recalled. "He's like, 'How did those Hardy guys get signed?' And he said, 'I remember you guys were having a match against [Can-Am Express members Doug] Furnas and [Phil] LaFon, and I knew you were talking to WWE and stuff, and Jeff went for that Asai moonsault off the top and slipped, and fell down on his back to the floor. And [Christian] said, 'I got so happy.' He said, 'I hated those Hardy guys just because they got signed and I didn't.'"

Christian is currently feuding with Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, on AEW television, building to a future match. Before that happens, Christian will team with Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus to take on Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear.