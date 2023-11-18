WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Shares What He Thinks Is His Greatest 'Natural Gift'

While appearing on the "True Geordie" podcast, Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, was asked to describe his most natural gift as an athlete.

"My work ethic," Angle said. "I was a good athlete. I wasn't the best athlete, but I was a pretty good athlete. But it was the work ethic. It was a finding a way to win, and my way to win was to get my opponents tired. So the harder trained, the better well-conditioned I got, the better chance I had at getting those guys tired and beating them. So that was the whole idea in 1995 and '96 during the World Championships and the Olympic Games was to wear my opponents down, and it worked extremely well."

Angle, who won gold in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, with a severely injured neck, said he took up exhaust training around five months after briefly quitting amateur wrestling in 1994. The former WWE Champion explained that it was "almost a form of torture."

He went on to say that he would condense various workouts into one. His first workout would include doing a six-mile run in under 38 minutes and 20 100-meter hill sprints with someone on his back. His second exercise was a wrestling workout for around two and a half hours, with his third being focused on strength and conditioning.

