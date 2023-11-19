Dijak Lists Fellow NXT Talent He'd Like To See In Longer Matches & More Frequently

With scores of new talents arriving at the WWE Performance Center on a yearly basis, some are sure to be lost in the shuffle. While some of these talents have remained on "NXT Level Up" or are still in training, others have progressed to "WWE NXT" but haven't received ample television time.

Through a recent post on X, Dijak highlighted several talents he believes deserve the chance to be on "NXT" on a more regular basis. "Just gonna throw this out there, I've been back in NXT and the PC for over a year now, so here's a list of underrated in-ring talent that I would love to see in longer matches more often," Dijak wrote, naming the likes of Brooks Jensen, Dante Chen, Fallon Henley, and Kiana James in alphabetic order.

Just gonna throw this out there, I've been back in NXT and the PC for over a year now, so here's a list of underrated in ring talent that I would love to see in longer matches more often. Listed in alphabetical order. Brooks Jensen

Dante Chen

Fallon Henley

Kiana James — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) November 16, 2023

Among the four talents named by Dijak, at least two, Henley and James, have been on TV regularly but not utilized in too many matches. While James has not wrestled a match on TV since her loss to Roxanne Perez in the Devil's Playground match, Henley was in action against Tiffany Stratton earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Jensen — a former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champion — has not competed on WWE TV since he and Josh Briggs took part in a tag team battle royale back on October 17. As for Chen, the Singaporean wrestler took a loss to the debuting Lexis King on Night 1 of Halloween Havoc last month and has since continued to wrestle King at several live events. However, he hasn't been a part of any storylines or feuds on "NXT" since his early days on the brand in 2021.