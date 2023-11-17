Q&A: AEW's Swerve Strickland On Adam Page, Death Matches & Biggest Bouts - Exclusive

I do want to segue again into your big match you have coming up. Full Gear, you were once that guy that was trying to make it big, breakout. Now I feel like you and Adam Page, things have gotten pretty testy. You guys, you had a great build up to your previous match, but now it seems to continue and people are saying big things about this. In fact, I went on to Twitter and @CeeHawk, who works for The Ringer, actually said, "Guys, Swerve/Hangman is my new Rock/HHH, IC title feud. I will not be taking questions at this time." I got to ask, do you like that comparison?

I love it. I love any type of comparison to the greats. Anytime. With the home invasion stuff, they were like, oh, that reminds me of Pillman and Austin. I'm like, thank you, that's cool. And putting our little spin on it, putting our little thing into it, it's been very personable. It's been very vulnerable. You're finding out who we are as people and we're solving it with the wrestling, it's not the other way around when the wrestling, you find out who the person is. This the person going into the matches, which is how it's always been.

It's almost very cinematic-esque with theater and movies. You see these guys trading words and daggers in between each other doing certain just awful things until you meet up in the movie in the middle of part of the movie and it's like, oh man, okay, they had their battle, but you know they're going to meet again later on in more dire circumstances, on the top of a skyscraper with blaming this all around, you're setting the tone for like, oh, this is the ultimate battle. It's going to take place here.

And it might not even... Maybe one of the guys perishes, but he's not dead. He's like, oh, we never found the body. Where did he go? Now you got to watch the sequel to see does he come back with all these extra things? And that's the stuff I grew up on. I grew up on those old school action movies like that, like the Die Hards and the True Lies with Arnold Schwarzenegger and stuff, and the Terminator 2s and the Predators. I grew up on that type of stuff and I'm like, man, a lot of action movies to me nowadays, they've lost a lot of the plot and the true story and the elements of the characters and stuff those guys had.

There's a lot of vulnerability to these characters and stuff and the story elements, and I always like to recreate that and put it into the only sport that you can truly really do that in on a weekly basis. Boxing has those elements, UFC has those elements, but you don't get it a weekly. A weekly televised product that you can truly do all of these elements like pro wrestling. And AEW truly gives us the platform, the creativity, the freedom, a lot of rope to really push the boundaries on things. Like me talking to Hangman's child, there's a newborn over a crib. There's not a lot of places you can really do that or allow that on national television. And the trust from the staff and the management and Tony Khan to be like, "Okay, we're putting this, we're airing it." I'm like, "Okay." There's a lot of let's push a little bit more. I'm pretty sure there's not a lot of places you could say "steal your weed" on a national television wrestling product. So we have that edge to like, oh, this is cool. Stealing weed, yeah, I can relate to that.