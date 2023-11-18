WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/17 - We Hear From Damage CTRL, LA Knight Vs. Jimmy Uso
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 17, 2023, coming to you live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana!
After defeating Grayson Waller during last week's episode of "SmackDown", LA Knight looks to emerge victorious once again as he collides with Jimmy Uso. The two men previously came face-to-face at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month after Jimmy helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, costing Knight the match in the process.
Damage CTRL gained a new member on November 4 when Kairi Sane helped IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship over Bianca Belair. Then, last week, Asuka was welcomed into the group when she betrayed Belair and Charlotte Flair during a six woman tag team match against SKY, Sane, and Bayley all as Dakota Kai watched on from ringside. In light of such events, Damage CTRL has something on their minds to share tonight.
Judgment Day's next challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Champion will be determined, as Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits, and The Brawling Brutes will be colliding in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been titleholders since defeating Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes on the October 16 edition of "WWE Raw".
Additionally, Solo Sikoa will be making his first appearance on "SmackDown" since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel along with Paul Heyman. Bobby Lashley and the aforementioned Belair and Flair are all advertised to be in town tonight as well, per WWE's event page.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the six woman tag team match last week.
Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, and Road Dogg then greet audiences at home as Damage CTRL makes their way down to the ring.
We Hear From Damage CTRL
Bayley welcomes fans to "SmackDown", then says Damage CTRL doesn't want to share a huge moment with "a bunch of dumb-dumbs". She says her plan to bring Asuka into Damage CTRL has to be one of the top moments in WWE history, then calls her idea brilliant and says the new and improved Damage CTRL is the strongest faction in all of WWE. She says they're playing chest while everyone else is playing Candyland, then says Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi were not ready for Asuka. Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane talk to one another in Japanese, and Bayley asks what they're talking about. Dakota Kai says that there's someone in the ring that isn't part of Damage CTRL, and while Bayley think she's talking about her, Kai clarifies that she's talking about Asuka as she isn't an official member. Bayley then makes her one, handing her a shirt. Kai adds that SKY suggested herself, Bayley, Asuka, and Sane challenge Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi to a WarGames match with a fourth member of their choosing.
Shotzi's music hits and her tank rolls out to ringside, but she's nowhere to be found. Taking advantage of a distracted Damage CTRl, she levels Bayley with a crossbody over the top. Damage CTRL has the numbers advantage over her and beat her down, but Flair and Belair appear to provide Shotzi with some backup. Damage CTRL overpowers Belair and Flair, dumping the two of them out of the ring along with Shotzi.
The Street Profits then make their way down to the ring.
