WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/17 - We Hear From Damage CTRL, LA Knight Vs. Jimmy Uso

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 17, 2023, coming to you live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana!

After defeating Grayson Waller during last week's episode of "SmackDown", LA Knight looks to emerge victorious once again as he collides with Jimmy Uso. The two men previously came face-to-face at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month after Jimmy helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, costing Knight the match in the process.

Damage CTRL gained a new member on November 4 when Kairi Sane helped IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship over Bianca Belair. Then, last week, Asuka was welcomed into the group when she betrayed Belair and Charlotte Flair during a six woman tag team match against SKY, Sane, and Bayley all as Dakota Kai watched on from ringside. In light of such events, Damage CTRL has something on their minds to share tonight.

Judgment Day's next challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Champion will be determined, as Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits, and The Brawling Brutes will be colliding in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been titleholders since defeating Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes on the October 16 edition of "WWE Raw".

Additionally, Solo Sikoa will be making his first appearance on "SmackDown" since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel along with Paul Heyman. Bobby Lashley and the aforementioned Belair and Flair are all advertised to be in town tonight as well, per WWE's event page.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the six woman tag team match last week.

Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, and Road Dogg then greet audiences at home as Damage CTRL makes their way down to the ring.