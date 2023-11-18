AEW Rampage Live Coverage 11/17 - MJF And Jay White Speak, Toni Storm Vs. Emi Sakura & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 17, 2023, coming to you live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California!

AEW World Champion MJF and his challenger Jay White will be speaking to Tony Schiavone and Renee Paquette respectively ahead of their title match in the main event of AEW Full Gear tomorrow night. The issues between the pair have been well documented, with White stealing MJF's title as retaliation for an attack launched on him backstage a few weeks ago by several unknown assailants led by a person in MJF's signature devil mask. While "The Salt of the Earth" has previously stated he is not the person responsible, White still blames him.

Toni Storm looks to score a win and gain some momentum heading into her match at tomorrow night's pay-per-view when she collides with Emi Sakura. Storm will be challenging Hikaru Shida for her AEW Women's World Championship, looking to become the only other three time titleholder in history and tie Shida's record.

While there have been no other segments that have been announced for tonight's show, there is sure to be some additional final build heading into AEW Full Gear.