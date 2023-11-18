AEW World Champion MJF Has A Message For Fans Ahead Of Full Gear Title Defense

MJF has put out a mission statement ahead of AEW Full Gear tonight. The reigning AEW World Champion will battle Jay White in Los Angeles to not only retain his title, but actually get his physical title belt back from his challenger. He will also defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Gunns earlier in the night. MJF took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to declare that he will not be leaving without his title:

"I'm not leaving Los Angeles without my Title. 365. Let's get it. #Betterthanyou," he wrote.

The fans' "Scumbag" put out another message 24 minutes later, dedicating a post to those who make it possible for him to live his dream. He wrote: "Last tweet of the day as I mentally prepare for Full Gear. A lot of the athletes in my profession will take for granted the idea of being a professional wrestler and the incredible way we get to put food on the table is because of YOU reading this tweet. Wether [sic] you love me or Hate me. I don't give a s***. I just wanted to say thank you for allowing me to live my Dream and being a part of my Journey."

MJF has been the focal point for so many current storylines on AEW programming. While fending his title tonight against the Bullet Club Gold-backed Jay White, the champion has also been in the scopes of Samoa Joe and Wardlow, both seeking imminent title shots. To make matters worse, MJF has been gradually isolated through the injury of Adam Cole and the recent attack on The Acclaimed — orchestrated by a yet unknown antagonist donning his own devil mask. Needless to say, the champion has a lot to overcome and prove at Full Gear.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your AEW Full Gear news, including live coverage of the event.