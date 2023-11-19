MJF And Samoa Joe Defeat The Gunns, Defend ROH Tag Titles On AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

Adam Cole helped MJF retain the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Gunns alongside new partner Samoa Joe, making a surprise appearance during the Full Gear "Zero Hour" pre-show in Los Angeles.

Joe and MJF traded barbs early in the match before the powerhouse California native made his presence felt, taking out both of his opponents with a dive to the outside. MJF took the majority of the heat from The Gunns before both men went for stereo Muscle Busters that were countered by the challengers, hitting their joint finish for a near-fall. With the heels in control, Cole's music would hit to a massive ovation inside the Kia Forum, leading to Joe capitalizing and locking in the Coquina Clutch for a submission win.

After the match, The Gunns would take a steel chair to MJF's knee ahead of his main-event bout against their stablemate Jay White on the pay-per-view portion of the event. Cole was forced to watch on due to his own ankle injury and the AEW World Champion was carted off in an ambulance.