WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Gets Real About His Struggles With Addiction

Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle has enjoyed the highest of highs throughout his legendary career. But one doesn't develop the moniker "Perc Angle" without having their demons. The Hall of Famer lifted the lid on his battles with substance abuse during the "True Geordie Podcast," revealing that he had first been introduced to prescription painkillers after breaking his neck in WWE. He said they were sold to him as "the greatest things in the world" and he was almost instantly hooked:

"Before I knew it, I was taking 65 extra straight Vicodin a day," he recalled, "This was within a six-month period of time, and I mean, we're talking almost enough to kill a horse, it was that bad."

Angle said that he was an addict and had no longer been focusing on wrestling. By that point, he said he wasn't even taking them for the pain, but to stave withdrawal. On the September 18, 2003, episode of "WWE SmackDown," he was set to square off against Brock Lesnar in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the WWE Championship. Tragically, his sister Le'Anne died of a heroin overdose the day before. Angle recalled his reaction to the news.

"I took 20 painkillers. I had them in my hand, and I threw them in my mouth and chewed them up and swallowed them, and I didn't wake up until three in the afternoon the next day," he said.

The match went ahead as planned, with Angle explaining that he wanted to do it for his sister and to distract himself from the tragedy. He said it was his release, and he would have gone 24/7 to keep distracted, and the painkillers continued to be a way to do that. It had gotten so bad that he said he was getting 12 different doctors to write his prescriptions, and when that wasn't enough, he had thousands shipped in from Mexico, spending $7,000 a month to maintain his addiction.