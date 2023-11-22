AEW Star Paul Wight Gives His Thoughts On Eddie Guerrero And Their Memorable Angle

AEW star Paul Wight recently looked back fondly at his 2003 feud with the late great Eddie Guerrero in WWE while they were on "WWE SmackDown."

Wight, in a conversation with "Metro," discussed the infamous segment where Guerrero sprayed him with "sewage" on the October 9, 2003 episode of "SmackDown."

"When you work with people that are genuinely that talented, if you just relax and open yourself and go with the jokes, it's easy," Wight said. "It's fun! And while you're doing it, after you shoot it you're dying laughing, 'Oh my god, I can't believe I just did that!' How many times can I slip on the septic truck when I got sprayed? You have fun with it! That's part of being an entertainer, sometimes the magic happens when you let your own inhibitions go and just relax and have fun with it, enjoy it."

Wight said that the WWE Hall of Famer was a professional to work with and highly skilled at making the audience happy.

"He was just so charismatic and so funny. He was so charmingly funny on TV, Eddie was. Even when he was trying to cheat, he was charming about it. He had that natural charisma and he really understood his character and how to make his audience happy. he was such a pro to work with," said the veteran star.

Ten days after their memorable (and disgusting) segment, Guerrero lost the WWE United States title to Wight at the 2003 No Mercy pay-per-view. One of the last matches Wight had with Guerrero on television was a tag team match, where they teamed together to defeat WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Luther Reigns on the September 21, 2004 episode of "SmackDown."