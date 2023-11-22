WWE Hall Of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts Talks About The Worst Injury Of His Career

During an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling's Jake "The Snake" Roberts was asked if the worst injury of his career was when he was hit over the head with a guitar by The Honky Tonk Man in 1987.

"Yes, that was my worst injury," Roberts said. "Definitely. Damn near killed me ... [He hit me] with a solid one ... It nearly killed me, man. My body went into shock immediately, and I just kind of floated around in a daze. I was still able to get up, move, but I was in a daze the whole time because my body went into shock when I got hit."

Roberts went on to say that the guitar was a half-inch thick with fiberglass on top. He mentioned that he was pulling pieces of fiberglass out of his body weeks after he was struck. Roberts said that Honky Tonk Man never apologized to him for the incident that took place during one of his "Snake Pit" segments. The former NWA National Television Champion added that the injury took a lot away from him.

Earlier this year, Roberts said that Honky Tonk Man hit him in the head with the side of the guitar during the "Snake Pit" segment. He described it as a "chicken s**t shot." Roberts mentioned that his C6 and C7 vertebrae were damaged because of the guitar shot. Roberts said he struggled with significant pain after the incident. In 2018, Honky Tonk Man denied that he injured Roberts with his guitar shot.

