WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/21 - Heritage Cup Match, NXT Women's Title On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 21, 2023, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Lyra Valkyria will be defending the "NXT" Women's Championship for the first time on television as she goes one-on-one with Xia Li. Li has been vying for a title shot for a number of weeks now, and the two came face-to-face last week when Li hosted a Warrior's Tea Ceremony for Valkyria.

Two weeks ago, Noam Dar successfully retained his "NXT" Heritage Cup over Akira Tozawa with some help from his Meta-Four teammates. Then last week, Dar invited Tozawa and the rest of Alpha Academy onto "Supernova Sessions", and a verbal exchange led to Chad Gable challenging Dar for his Cup. Tonight, just that will come to fruition as the two face off with the Cup on the line.

Trick Williams, Dijak, Tiffany Stratton, and Lash Legend have all qualified for the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges. Tonight, the next two entrants for the "NXT" Deadline matches will be determined as Carmelo Hayes collides with Josh Briggs, and Blair Davenport squares off with Thea Hail.

Additionally, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade will be squaring off with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. Eddy Thorpe also looks to pick up a win as he takes on Charlie Dempsey.