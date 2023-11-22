WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER Opens Up About His Weight Loss

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER hasn't just been on a historic run with the title — he's also transformed his body over the course of the past few years. In a new interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the champion reflected on his weight loss journey, which has coincided with his journey on the main roster.

"When I was my old me, I didn't feel like someone that was too heavy," GUNTHER said. "I didn't feel like an overweight person, because it was always very comfortable. Looking back now and seeing the distance, it's like 'Oh my gosh.'"

GUNTHER says he has indulgence days that will make him feel like his old self, but otherwise, he maintains a strict diet and workout regimen. The former "NXT UK" Champion says he had a bodybuilder friend who helped Imperium stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci get into better shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made him realize how poor his diet had become.

"When I signed on for the main roster ... let's bring the best version of yourself you can," GUNTHER explained. "You're going to be in front of millions of people. I think that's necessary now. I'm glad I did it." GUNTHER says his butcher-like physique was perfect for the WALTER character he portrayed on the independent scene, but GUNTHER had to be different.

"The bigger guy has his place in wrestling, but I felt it was time to take a step and progress," he concluded.

GUNTHER is set to defend his history-making reign against former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz this Saturday at Survivor Series.