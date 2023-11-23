Why Eric Bischoff Says Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Is 'Overrated'

The common consensus among wrestling fans seems to be that Ronda Rousey's second run in the WWE, which lasted between January 2022 and October 2023, was underwhelming and didn't produce the caliber of matches as her first run between 2018 and 2019. Eric Bischoff, however, did not enjoy Rousey's first stint as WWE superstar, either, during her dominant run as "Raw" Women's Champion that culminated with her main-eventing WrestleMania 35.

On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff detailed why Rousey's act never resonated with him. "Eh, I think she's ... I don't want to say overrated, but I think in terms of the professional wrestling industry, she's overrated," Bischoff said. "Obviously, [a] very accomplished mixed martial artist, very accomplished in judo. Phenomenal athlete, but she never clicked for me in WWE despite a push from the gods! She got an amazing push, but there was something lacking with her, and she never clicked. I don't think she really clicked with the audience. Not long after she first arrived, I think the shine kinda wore off the star pretty quickly, and I never got the feeling that she was really serious about the industry."

Bischoff believes WWE creative dropped the ball by presenting Rousey as a babyface character in the early part of her WWE run, stressing that "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" could have been a more effective heel. "By nature, I think she's more of a heel than a babyface. That could have been a reason why she didn't resonate with the audience or me."

Rousey, who hinted at retirement from wrestling following her WWE departure last month, worked a tag team match at last week's ROH TV tapings along with her Marina Shaffir. It was later reported that Rousey was under a "handshake agreement" with AEW/ROH, and there's no word yet on her joining Tony Khan's promotion on a full-time basis.