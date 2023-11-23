Why Tommy Dreamer Says Survivor Series WarGames Match Is 'Must Win' For Damage CTRL

Tommy Dreamer is rooting for Damage CTRL at Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event. Furthermore, he believes the team absolutely must win the WarGames match that pits them against Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi.

Speaking on an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer said it's a must-win for the team of Bayley, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, and the recently returned Kairi Sane because it's questionable to revamp and improve Damage CTRL only for them to just lose the match. He compared the stable to The Judgment Day – a group that also went through many losses before getting to the main event of "WWE Raw" — but said the women's stable is missing one very important thing.

"If you need to help establish this group, what better way to do it than against, honestly, a superpowers team of females? And the best way to go out there and do it, to solidify this group of 'Wow, this group is really, really something,'" Dreamer said. "Because they haven't really had something that the Judgment Day has, and that's something called heat. The Judgment Day has heat. They have it through Dominik. They don't boo Bayley out of the building when she grabs that microphone. They don't boo any member of Damage CTRL out of the building. You can set those situations up."

Dreamer said establishing Damage CTRL as a dominant group will help them heading into the Royal Rumble. But first, they have to get the WarGames victory on Saturday. Survivor Series will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and the women's WarGames match is one of just five bouts on the card.

