Tommy Dreamer Thinks This WWE Superstar Should 'Go Away'

While appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was asked about his thoughts on Xia Li. The Chinese-born wrestler tasted defeat against Becky Lynch this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" before unsuccessfully challenging Lyra Valkyria for the "NXT" Women's Championship on "WWE NXT" the following day.

"I think she needs to go to 'SmackDown,' have a loss, and then go away to rebuild," Dreamer said. "Because where do you go with a character that got this call-up, because that's what it is still perceived as, it's a call-up, and you lose. And then you go back to where it started, and there is an actual better build for your match with the woman [reigning 'NXT' Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria], and then you lose again. Also, she lost to an injured woman. She lost to someone who was attacked, so someone who wasn't on her game. So what do you do with this character to say that this character is a badass fighter? It's hard to rebuild somebody like that as opposed to just going away."

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who was also appearing on the "Busted Open Radio" show, said he couldn't understand why WWE would have Li "eat losses" after investing in her new character in recent weeks. He suggested that WWE might be setting her up for a win in the near future. "Busted Open" host Dave LaGreca said he didn't know what WWE could do with Li moving forward following those defeats to Lynch and Valkyria.

