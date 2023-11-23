Jey Uso Wants Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Championship

As the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther has fought off a number of marquee challengers. For 531 days, he has stood as the litmus test for those wishing to break through the upper echelon on "WWE Raw," and he will look to extend his reign at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames against The Miz. However, he might find Jey Uso breathing down his neck if he retains the gold.

Speaking to The Ringer ahead of his own WarGames match this weekend, Uso labeled the title his number one priority. "I want my first one. It ain't even the big one. I want that IC title," he said.

Uso also explained why the prestigious title holds such value to him, noting that it's been held by his family and some of the best to ever do it. "My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to damn run that."

To Jey Uso's point, the WWE Intercontinental Championship has historically been a title held by the top singles stars in his family. His cousin and "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is the most recent of their lineage to have held the title, joining a list that includes Rikishi and Umaga. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has also carried the gold for the Anoa'i dynasty.

Jey Uso is on the hunt for his first singles title after holding several WWE Tag Team Championship reigns with Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes. He has thus far failed in pursuits of the Universal and United States Championships.