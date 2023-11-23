Video: See AEW's Samoa Joe As King Shark In Suicide Squad Video Game Trailer

AEW's Samoa Joe will continue his acting career in February next year as Rocksteady Games' "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows. Joe will voice one of the game's four protagonists, King Shark, as shown in a recent character spotlight trailer posted by Warner Bros. Games.

The King Shark character hails from the DC Universe, debuting as an antagonist in the "Superboy" comics. He has since been popularized thanks to James Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad," starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. He has become an iconic pop culture character and will surely serve as a pull factor for the upcoming game. The game is available for pre-order now and will release on February 2, 2024.

This will be Samoa Joe's first time voicing the character, but it will not be his first foray into voice acting for video games. He has featured in the strategy series "Dota" and TellTale Games' adaptation of "Game of Thrones." This role follows his earlier appearance in "Twisted Metal," in which he plays the physical portrayal of the iconic clown Sweet Tooth, who was voiced by Will Arnett.

The "Samoan Submission Machine" has a huge few months ahead of him, as he will also prepare for his AEW World Championship challenge against MJF at Worlds End in December. Their match was made official during last night's "AEW Dynamite" and will serve as a rematch for their previous bout at "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" earlier this year.