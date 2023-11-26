Mark Henry Explains Why He 'Lived For' Vince McMahon's Reaction During Time With WWE

Even the most accomplished workers appreciate the approval of their superiors, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is no different. During his time as a WWE Superstar, Henry went to work hoping to get the validation of Vince McMahon, as a pat on the back from the boss motivated him to improve as a performer. On "Busted Open Radio," Henry broke down the significance of receiving praise from McMahon.

"It meant the world because you didn't get it that often," Henry said of the times McMahon appreciated his work. "Very rarely would Vince come and say, 'Hey, good f—ing job. This is how we eat. This is how we make money for our families.' When he did that, bro, it was like, you could fly. Because rest of the time, I'd be like, 'Come on man, you've gotta work harder. You've gotta do better. You can think faster than that.' He was always on your ass, but because, he wanted better. He wanted more effort; he wanted you to take your body and health seriously."

Henry then drew an analogy between his dynamic with McMahon and his relationship with his children, stressing that although he lets his kids know that he loves them on a daily basis, he routinely reminds them not to take the love for granted. Henry believes instilling such strict values pushes them to work harder in the same vein that McMahon brought out the best in him as a WWE Superstar.